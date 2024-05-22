Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 18:34
Bulgaria: Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts, including "Druzhba" 1 and 2, "Mladost" 3, and "Slatina," as well as in various villages around Sofia.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, hailstones as large as hazelnuts pounded the affected areas, with reports indicating a hailstone measuring 8 mm in diameter in the "Mladost" district. The rainfall recorded reached approximately 41 liters per square meter. The downpour overwhelmed the streets, causing flooding as the drainage systems struggled to cope with the volume of water.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, the capital municipality dispatched teams to address the fallout from the storm. Four reports of flooding in commercial establishments and one incident involving an underpass closure at "Mr. Bricolage" on "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd. were among the incidents attended to by municipal authorities. Despite the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the storm and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, hail, storm, rainfall

Related Articles:

Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev revealed that the modernization of the Vitosha lifts is estimated to require between 100 and 150 million euros

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

New year-round measurements conducted by the eco-association "Za Zemiata" (For the Earth) reveal that nitrogen dioxide pollution levels in Sofia remain consistently high

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal

Boyko Borissov and Yordanka Fandakova have been summoned to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council (MMC) on May 23

Politics | May 20, 2024, Monday // 14:03

Sofia Taxi Drivers Launch Indefinite Protest Over Parking Issues

The National Taxi Trade Union has initiated an indefinite protest in Sofia, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the current state of taxi parking provisions in the city

Society | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:35

Pedestrianization Plans for Al. Stamboliyski Boulevard in Sofia

bTV reported that following recent measures to widen bicycle lanes and increase parking spaces by narrowing "Vitosha" Blvd. and "Patriarch Evtimiy" Blvd., authorities in Sofia are now planning to convert a section of another prominent boulevard into a ped

Society | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:16

Protests Emerge as Taxi Stands Disappear in Sofia: Ultimatum to Mayor

The taxi industry in Bulgaria is issuing an ultimatum to the local government due to recent changes in road organization, particularly the removal of taxi stands in Sofia

Society | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Across the Country

Today, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though Western and Central Bulgaria will see unstable air masses

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12

Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Start to the Week

The new week in Bulgaria will commence with overcast skies, particularly pronounced in the western regions where rain, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms may occur

Society » Environment | May 20, 2024, Monday // 10:11

Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening

On May 18, expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds forming after noon, leading to isolated rain showers in mountainous regions

Society » Environment | May 17, 2024, Friday // 20:07

Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May

According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:40

Current Weather Conditions: Heavy Rainfall and Cloud Cover in bulgaria

Today, several regions in the country are facing adverse weather conditions once again

Society » Environment | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Western Bulgaria

Today, heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, including Sofia-city, as a yellow weather warning has been issued

Society » Environment | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria