Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts, including "Druzhba" 1 and 2, "Mladost" 3, and "Slatina," as well as in various villages around Sofia.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, hailstones as large as hazelnuts pounded the affected areas, with reports indicating a hailstone measuring 8 mm in diameter in the "Mladost" district. The rainfall recorded reached approximately 41 liters per square meter. The downpour overwhelmed the streets, causing flooding as the drainage systems struggled to cope with the volume of water.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, the capital municipality dispatched teams to address the fallout from the storm. Four reports of flooding in commercial establishments and one incident involving an underpass closure at "Mr. Bricolage" on "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd. were among the incidents attended to by municipal authorities. Despite the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the storm and restore normalcy to the affected areas.