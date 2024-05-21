From Sofia to Burgas: Events and Celebrations Commemorating May 24th Across Bulgaria

May 24th holds profound significance for Bulgaria as it commemorates the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment, and Culture. This revered holiday pays tribute to the invaluable contributions of Saints Cyril and Methodius, the holy brothers who devised the Cyrillic alphabet, laying the foundation for Slavic literacy and culture. Their visionary efforts in Bulgaria during the 9th century not only facilitated the spread of Christianity but also fostered a cultural renaissance that continues to shape Bulgaria's identity today.

Throughout the country, May 24th is marked by a variety of cultural events, educational activities, and celebrations. Schools, community centers, and cultural institutions organize special programs, exhibitions, and performances to honor the rich heritage of the Bulgarian language, literature, and arts. From solemn processions and festive concerts to exhibitions showcasing Bulgarian art and history, the Day of Bulgarian Alphabet and Culture serves as a vibrant expression of national pride and unity, reaffirming the enduring legacy of Cyril and Methodius in Bulgaria's history.

Sofia

Bulgarian Railways

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is launching a retro train ride on May 24th, 25th, and 26th, 2024, to commemorate the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture. The train will operate twice daily between Sofia and Bankya, departing from Sofia Central Station at 9:00 and 13:35, and from Bankya at 12:50 and 17:40.

The retro train, part of the BDZ museum heritage, dates back to 1960 and was manufactured in Austria. Equipped with modern amenities for its time, it served government officials until 1994. The train features a diesel engine with the designation 19 001.7 and comprises a first-class and a second-class compartment, offering comfortable seating arrangements and onboard facilities such as a coffee machine, refrigerator, and kitchen.

Tickets for the retro train ride cost BGN 30 for adults and BGN 15 for children under 10.

National Library



As part of the "Hidden Letters" project, a 3D mapping projection will illuminate the facade of the National Library "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" on May 23. The visual narrative, created by Polina Gerasimova, explores language as a symbol of identity and communication. Featuring original poetry by Stefan Ikoga and music by Kan Wakan, the projection showcases the unique graphic elements of the Bulgarian Cyrillic alphabet.

The "Hidden Letters" project, initiated in 2018, aims to celebrate Bulgarian literature and culture through artistic installations and literary events. Fourteen benches shaped like Cyrillic letters are placed across Sofia, each featuring a poem by a contemporary Bulgarian poet.

In addition to the 3D mapping projection, the "Let's Read" festival will take place on May 24 in Slaveikov Square. The event, now in its fourth year, invites visitors to engage in literary activities and celebrate the rich literary heritage of Bulgaria. Activities include storytelling sessions, poetry readings, and discussions about notable Bulgarian authors.

Yana Stefanova, one of the event organizers, emphasizes the importance of Slaveikov Square as a cultural hub and encourages people of all ages to participate in the festivities. The festival aims to reignite interest in literature and foster a sense of community among book lovers.

From fairy tale hours to literary relays, the "Let's Read" festival offers something for everyone, making it the perfect destination for families and literature enthusiasts alike.