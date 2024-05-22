Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More @Max

Subscribers in Bulgaria now have access to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service, which boasts a multi-genre library. Max offers double the content compared to the previous platform, including "Dune: Part Two." The service is available on leading devices and platforms.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Max is now available in 20 countries across Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Max offers subscribers twice the content previously available on HBO Max. New titles include "Dune: Part Two," the series "MILF of Norway," the Max Original documentary "Eddie and Emma," and the Bulgarian short film "August 13." Other titles include Warner Bros. films like "Barbie," "Wonka," "The Joker," and "Harry Potter," as well as HBO originals like "The Last Of Us," "The White Lotus," "Euphoria," "True Detective: Night Country," and "The Sympathizer." Additionally, fans can enjoy series from Warner Bros. Television and Discovery, including "90 Days Fiance" "King of the Cakes," "Gold Rush," and "Naked and Afraid."

Max also marks the return of the highly anticipated HBO original series "House of the Dragon," with its second season premiering on June 17. Other upcoming titles include the sports biopic "Nasty," the investigative series "Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes," and Lady Gaga's concert "Gaga Chromatica Ball."

The platform organizes content into hubs for easier navigation, including HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, TLC, Investigation Discovery (ID), DC, Kids & Family, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim. Max combines content from all WBD brands, adding Discovery's real-life entertainment and Eurosport's world-class sports to create a comprehensive viewing experience. It will also be the exclusive streaming platform for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games across Europe.

JB Perrette. CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros., emphasized Max's role in bringing popular content to European viewers. Gerhard Zeiler , President of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, highlighted Max's enhanced personalization and expanded device compatibility, making it easier to watch content from Warner Bros. Discovery.

In Bulgaria, direct subscribers can choose between two basic plans, with an optional "Sport" add-on. The "Standard" plan allows users to download up to 30 files for offline viewing, while the "Premium" plan offers up to 100 files, 4K resolution, and Dolby Atmos sound. Max is also available through select telecom and TV operators, with options to include the "Sport" add-on.

Max is accessible on smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Android TV), streaming devices (Apple TV, Google Chromecast), game consoles (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4), mobile devices, tablets (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android), and online at Max.com. Payment options include major providers (VISA, Mastercard, Amex, PayPal) and in-app purchases (Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Samsung Checkout).

Max's launch in Europe follows its debut in the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It will launch in France and Poland on June 11, in the Netherlands on the same day, and in Belgium from July 1. By July, Max will be available in 25 European countries and 65 countries worldwide, with plans to expand to key Southeast Asian countries later this year.

In Bulgaria, Max is available at www.max.com.

