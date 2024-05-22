Bulgarian Prosecutor Moves to Dissolve Controversial Nationalist Groups

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prosecutor Moves to Dissolve Controversial Nationalist Groups

The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has filed requests to dissolve the Bulgarian National Movement "Shipka" and the Bulgarian Military Union "Vasil Levski" based on the Law on Legal Entities. These organizations, managed by three men identified only by their initials, D.S., V.R., and I.L., are accused of activities that threaten national sovereignty and incite ethnic or religious hatred.

In a statement, the prosecution claimed that the groups' actions were directed against the unity and territorial integrity of Bulgaria, fostering ethnic or religious enmity. The organizations are known for conducting tactical training sessions where participants wear masks and uniforms.

In 2022, after the onset of the Ukraine war, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office investigated "Shipka." Although the investigation was reportedly dropped in early 2024, the request to dissolve the organizations under the Law on Legal Entities persists. These groups have a history of legal scrutiny and previous Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov faced criticism for not taking a stronger stance against them.

The prosecution argues that behind their patriotic facade, these groups violate Article 44, Paragraph 2 of the Bulgarian Constitution, which prohibits organizations that undermine national unity or incite hatred. Evidence indicates that they promoted religious and ethnic hatred and encouraged violence against foreigners. They also provided combat training to their supporters and organized civilian patrols along the Bulgarian-Turkish border, although no significant outcomes from these patrols were reported.

Furthermore, the leaders of these organizations have maintained connections with far-right factions in Germany. The Varna District Prosecutor's Office expects the court to schedule a hearing to consider their requests.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Shipka, Bulgaria, Varna

Related Articles:

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

Real estate agents have reported a surge in property purchases by foreigners in Bulgaria's resorts and major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas

Business » Properties | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Minimum Wage Hike on the Horizon for Bulgaria in 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, Bulgaria aims to raise its minimum wage to at least BGN 1,080 (EUR 552), a significant increase from the current BGN 933

Business » Finance | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23

Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More

Subscribers in Bulgaria now have access to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service, which boasts a multi-genre library

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

Bulgaria's Life Expectancy Rises but Lags Pre-Pandemic Levels

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) data reveals that the anticipated average life expectancy for Bulgaria's populace, projected for the period spanning 2021 to 2023, stands at 73.5 years

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov

Politics » Defense | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

Bulgarian MEP Candidate Sparks Controversy with Visit to Occupied Zaporizhzhia

Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov

Politics » Defense | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

Bulgarian MEP Candidate Sparks Controversy with Visit to Occupied Zaporizhzhia

Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Survey Reveals GERB's Lead in Bulgarian Elections, Tight Race for Second Place

In the latest sociological study conducted by the "Trend" agency and commissioned by "24 Chasa" media, insights into the potential outcome of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections have emerged

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 10:27

European NATO Countries Expand Military Training for Civilians as Bulgaria Prepares Its Own Strategy

In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June

Politics » Defense | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

GERB Calls for Unity and Stability in Bulgaria’s Future Governance

GERB unveiled its management program, with party leader Boyko Borisov expressing readiness to negotiate with any party that acknowledges GERB's agenda after the June 9 elections

Politics | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 16:50

Bulgarians Can Vote in 60 Countries on June 9

The Central Election Commission (CEC) provided a briefing on the preparation and organization of the 2-1 elections scheduled for June 9

Politics | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria