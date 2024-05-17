Greek PM Cautions North Macedonia on European Path Amid Treaty Concerns

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned Skopje about the potential risk of international isolation due to its failure to fully implement the Prespa Agreement.

In an interview with "Open" TV, Mitsotakis reiterated that North Macedonia’s path to European integration hinges on the complete adherence to the Prespa Agreement. He emphasized that the political leadership in North Macedonia must take the provisions of the international agreement seriously to avoid moving towards international isolation.

Mitsotakis noted that with the election campaign in North Macedonia concluded, it is imperative for the country to honor its international commitments. The Greek government has withheld from submitting three significant agreements with North Macedonia to parliament for ratification. This decision, despite pressure from SYRIZA, stems from Greece's concerns about North Macedonia's consistent and genuine respect for international agreements.

We remind you that 10 days ago North Macedonia's newly inaugurated President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, upheld her campaign promise by omitting "North" from the country's name during her swearing-in, opposing the 2018 Prespa Agreement with Greece. This act prompted protests from Greece and accusations of constitutional violations from North Macedonia's Democratic Union for Integration (DUI). Bulgaria firmly rejected any actions or statements by North Macedonia that contradict the 2017 Treaty of Friendship and other international agreements, stressing that North Macedonia's European aspirations depend on strict adherence to these treaties. President Rumen Radev and Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized Bulgaria's stance following North Macedonia's new president's controversial remarks on upholding the pre-2018 name "Macedonia," which has drawn strong reactions from Greece and the European Commission.