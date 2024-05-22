Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv with New American Weapons

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov
Russian drones have targeted energy facilities in northern Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in power outages in several areas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
By the end of June, Spain will deliver another batch of German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine
The village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has reportedly been seized by the Russian army
Dmytro Penteleychuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center for Southern Ukraine's Defense Forces, suggested that the Russian occupiers might have lost their last cruise missile carrier in Crimea
NATO appears to be on the verge of sending troops to Ukraine
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU