Bulgaria's Life Expectancy Rises but Lags Pre-Pandemic Levels

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Life Expectancy Rises but Lags Pre-Pandemic Levels @Pixabay

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) data reveals that the anticipated average life expectancy for Bulgaria's populace, projected for the period spanning 2021 to 2023, stands at 73.5 years. This marks a notable uptick of 1.6 years compared to the preceding timeframe of 2020 to 2022. However, it remains slightly below the pre-pandemic levels, surpassing 74 years.

Disparate mortality rates among genders and between urban and rural dwellers delineate the varying average life expectancies across these demographic groups. Specifically, men exhibit an average life expectancy of 69.9 years, while women's longevity extends by 7.4 years to 77.3 years. Yet, compared to 2013, there has been a slight decline in life expectancy for both genders by 1.1 years for men and 0.7 years for women by 2023.

Urban inhabitants, on average, outlive their rural counterparts by 3.1 years, with urbanites clocking in at 74.4 years and rural residents at 71.3 years. Over the past decade, there has been a marginal reduction in life expectancy for both urban and rural populations, dipping by 0.9 years for city dwellers and 1.3 years for those in villages.

Life expectancy exhibits regional disparities, ranging from 70.3 years in the Vidin region to 75.4 years in Sofia (the capital) and Kardzhali regions. Across all regions, women tend to outlive men, with the most significant discrepancy observed in the Vratsa region at 8.5 years, and the smallest in the Shumen region at 6.3 years.

The life expectancy metric serves as an indicative measure of the average lifespan for newborns, operating under the assumption of sustained elderly mortality rates observed within a given year.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, expectancy, life, years

Related Articles:

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

Real estate agents have reported a surge in property purchases by foreigners in Bulgaria's resorts and major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas

Business » Properties | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Minimum Wage Hike on the Horizon for Bulgaria in 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, Bulgaria aims to raise its minimum wage to at least BGN 1,080 (EUR 552), a significant increase from the current BGN 933

Business » Finance | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23

Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More

Subscribers in Bulgaria now have access to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service, which boasts a multi-genre library

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

Bulgarian Prosecutor Moves to Dissolve Controversial Nationalist Groups

The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has filed requests to dissolve the Bulgarian National Movement "Shipka" and the Bulgarian Military Union "Vasil Levski" based on the Law on Legal Entities

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:34

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov

Politics » Defense | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

Bulgarian MEP Candidate Sparks Controversy with Visit to Occupied Zaporizhzhia

Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 18:34

From Sofia to Burgas: Events and Celebrations Commemorating May 24th Across Bulgaria

﻿May 24th holds profound significance for Bulgaria as it commemorates the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment, and Culture.

Society » Culture | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:48

Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More

Subscribers in Bulgaria now have access to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service, which boasts a multi-genre library

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev revealed that the modernization of the Vitosha lifts is estimated to require between 100 and 150 million euros

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

New year-round measurements conducted by the eco-association "Za Zemiata" (For the Earth) reveal that nitrogen dioxide pollution levels in Sofia remain consistently high

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria

An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria,

Society » Incidents | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 10:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria