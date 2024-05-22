Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. The virtual meeting took place yesterday.
During the conversation, Minister Umerov extended congratulations to Minister Zapryanov on his recent appointment and expressed appreciation for Bulgaria's ongoing support and active collaboration.
Minister Zapryanov reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to providing military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing its importance for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. He affirmed that this assistance remains a top priority for Bulgaria's current caretaker government in defense matters, aligning with decisions made by the National Assembly and actions taken thus far.
The discussion encompassed various topics, including avenues for enhancing cooperation in the realms of security and defense.
