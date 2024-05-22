US Accuses Russia of Deploying Space Weapon

World » RUSSIA | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22
Bulgaria: US Accuses Russia of Deploying Space Weapon

The United States has accused Russia of deploying a space weapon into orbit last week, alleging that the Kosmos 2576 satellite launched by Russia's Plesetsk Cosmodrome is capable of targeting other satellites, similar to those operated by the US government. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder stated that the satellite poses a potential threat to US interests, as reported by the BBC.

Launched on May 16, the Kosmos 2576 satellite orbits in close proximity to a US government satellite, according to the Pentagon. Ryder emphasized that the US will closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures to safeguard its assets.

In a statement to Reuters, a US Space Command spokesperson described the satellite as a "likely counter space weapon," capable of potentially attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit. However, the Kremlin has yet to respond to the allegations, while Russia's state space agency Roscosmos stated that the launch was conducted in the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense, utilizing a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle.

Analysts have noted the close proximity of the Russian satellite to the American satellite USA 314 in terms of orbit alignment. The development comes amidst escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington at the United Nations over the militarization of space, with both countries accusing each other of aggressive behavior in space-related activities.

A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted Russia's efforts in developing anti-satellite weapons, including a missile successfully tested in November 2021 against a defunct Soviet-era satellite. This latest incident underscores growing concerns about the potential weaponization of space and its implications for international security.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, weapon, Russia, satellite

Related Articles:

Biden's Approval Rating Hits Record Low

The public approval rating of US President Joe Biden has reached a new low,

World | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17

Russian Drone Strikes Leave Parts of Sumy Region Without Power

Russian drones have targeted energy facilities in northern Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in power outages in several areas

World » Ukraine | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16

US Threatens ICC Over Netanyahu Warrant: Sanctions on the Table

United States lawmakers are considering imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) if it issues an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:11

Zelensky Proposes NATO Air Support Strategy Against Russian Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement

World » Ukraine | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

President Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel, Denies Genocide in Gaza

US President Joe Biden stated on Monday that the situation in Gaza is not genocide and reaffirmed his support for Israel during a White House event for Jewish American Heritage Month

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Russian Army Captures Key Village in Luhansk Region

The village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has reportedly been seized by the Russian army

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2024, Monday // 15:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Lavrov: US Sanctions Compromise Flight Safety

Commenting on the crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed the US for undermining flight safety due to its sanctions

World » Russia | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 16:53

Bulgarian Government Labeled "Ruling Regime" by Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:40

Putin Praises Russian-Chinese Brotherhood on China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 10:50

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Military Attaché from Moscow

In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow

World » Russia | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:27

Putin's Visit to China: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Chaos

During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil

World » Russia | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:49

Putin's Reshuffle: Former Security Chief Patrushev Becomes Aide

The Kremlin has published a decree stating that Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously ousted as Vladimir Putin's security chief, will now serve as an aide to the Russian president

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria