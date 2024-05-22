US Accuses Russia of Deploying Space Weapon

Biden's Approval Rating Hits Record Low
The public approval rating of US President Joe Biden has reached a new low,
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Commenting on the crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed the US for undermining flight safety due to its sanctions
The Russian Foreign Ministry has referred to the Bulgarian government as a "ruling regime," criticizing its handling of Victory Day commemorations and Europe Day events
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the enduring bond between Russia and China during the final day of his two-day visit to China
In response to Downing Street's accusation of sponsoring espionage and hacking attacks on British officials, Russia has expelled Britain's military attaché in Moscow
During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hailed the relationship between China and Russia as a stabilizing influence amidst global turmoil
The Kremlin has published a decree stating that Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously ousted as Vladimir Putin's security chief, will now serve as an aide to the Russian president
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU