Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation, according to a report from TASS. Angelov had previously stated in a video from late 2023 that his candidacy aimed to challenge Bulgaria's geopolitical alignment and had shared on his Facebook account that he spent a week in the occupied region.

Speaking to TASS, Angelov explained that his visit was intended to meet with local ethnic Bulgarians, whose presence was previously unknown to many. He described the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region, which was occupied by Russia in 2022 and illegally annexed as part of Ukraine, as normal, and criticized Bulgaria's military assistance to Ukraine.

However, TASS did not specify which political party Angelov represents. Todor Angelov hails from the Green Party (distinct from the "Green Movement"), which holds positions against NATO and the World Health Organization (WHO), advocates for a European Union "of sovereign states", and supports Bulgaria's membership in BRICS.