Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev revealed that the modernization of the Vitosha lifts is estimated to require between 100 and 150 million euros, as he informed the publication "24 Chasa". However, the municipality currently lacks the necessary funds for this project. Terziev outlined potential avenues for financing, including the possibility of securing a loan or applying for an EU grant through an operational program.

Terziev also disclosed that discussions have been held with the private owner of the lifts, known as "Vitosha Ski." The municipality is exploring various options, including potential actions by the owner following regulatory changes aimed at upgrading the infrastructure. For years, "Vitosha Ski" has advocated for the opportunity to develop longer slopes and lift routes. Existing regulations, such as the Law on Forests and the current Vitosha Nature Park Management Plan, permit reconstruction within the current parameters of the facilities.