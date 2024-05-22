Police Crackdown: 26 Arrested in Sofia District for Vote Buying and Other Crimes

A total of 26 individuals were apprehended during a law enforcement operation in Sofia's "Hristo Botev" district, targeting various criminal activities including vote buying. The operation, which commenced early in the morning, has resulted in arrests related to vote buying as well as other offenses.

Chief commissioner Lubomir Nikolov, Director of the Capital Directorate of Interior, disclosed that thus far, seven individuals have been detained in connection with vote buying, with pre-trial proceedings initiated against them. Nikolov revealed that the price of a single vote in the capital ranges from BGN 50 to BGN 100.

During searches conducted at several locations, police discovered lists containing individuals' names alongside corresponding amounts. Additionally, a significant quantity of excise goods lacking proper labeling was found at one address, indicating involvement in illicit activities. Nikolov noted that although the individual involved is known for criminal behavior, this is the first instance of search conducted in relation to electoral activities.

Aside from vote trading, arrests were made for offenses including possession of narcotics, vehicle theft, and the production of counterfeit documents. Notably, a clandestine operation producing fake diplomas for secondary and higher education was uncovered during the operation.

Many of the apprehended individuals have prior criminal records, prompting an increase in police presence in the "Hristo Botev" district, with several streets cordoned off.

Chief commissioner Nikolov commented on the surge in reports of vote buying signals, attributing it to effective policing and the receipt of specific intelligence by law enforcement personnel.