World | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Biden's Approval Rating Hits Record Low @Wikimedia Commons

The public approval rating of US President Joe Biden has reached a new low, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted over four days and ending Monday, indicates that only 36 percent of Americans approve of Biden's performance as president, down from 38 percent in April. These figures mark the lowest approval ratings for Biden since July 2022.

While the margin of error for this month's drop is within 3%, these declining numbers may pose challenges for Biden's re-election prospects ahead of the November 5 presidential election, where he is expected to face Republican candidate Donald Trump, as noted by Reuters.

Recent polls suggest a tight race between Biden and Trump, particularly in key battleground states crucial for the outcome of the presidential race.

The survey data reveals insights into voter priorities, with the economy topping the list as the most important issue for respondents, followed by concerns about political extremism and immigration.

In terms of economic policy, about 40% of respondents believe that Trump has performed better than Biden, while 30% favor Biden's approach. Trump also holds a significant lead over Biden on immigration policy, with 42% approval compared to 25% for Biden.

However, Biden maintains a modest lead over Trump on the issue of political extremism, with 34% approval compared to 30% for Trump.

Regarding international conflicts and terrorism, respondents perceive Trump to have a more adept approach, with 36% approval compared to 29% for Biden.

The current state of the US economy offers some hope for Biden's re-election bid, with easing inflation and unemployment rates below 4% for over two years. However, concerns about Biden's age, 81, remain among voters.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll released earlier this month highlighted disapproval among Democratic supporters for Biden's handling of Israel's conflict with Hamas militants, although this issue was not covered in the latest poll.

Meanwhile, Trump, aged 77, faces legal challenges, including accusations of buying silence, with a trial expected to conclude soon. He is also set to stand trial in two cases related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which he falsely claimed were due to fraud. These claims preceded the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, resulting in five deaths, as reported by Reuters.

