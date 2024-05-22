Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

New year-round measurements conducted by the eco-association "Za Zemiata" (For the Earth) reveal that nitrogen dioxide pollution levels in Sofia remain consistently high, surpassing the official values reported by government agencies.

The data also indicates a notable increase in concentrations compared to the previous year, highlighting the ongoing severity of the issue.

Remarkably, the Environment Executive Agency's (EEA) automatic measurement system fails to capture the extent of the problem, according to findings by "Za Zemiata." Their analysis suggests that this discrepancy is primarily due to the improper placement of official measurement stations.

Interestingly, the only two locations in the city where pollution levels fall within acceptable limits are coincidentally situated adjacent to the EEA's automatic measuring stations. "Za Zemiata" asserts that these stations fail to meet legal requirements and are incorrectly positioned, contributing to the misrepresentation of pollution levels in Sofia.