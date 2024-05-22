Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

New year-round measurements conducted by the eco-association "Za Zemiata" (For the Earth) reveal that nitrogen dioxide pollution levels in Sofia remain consistently high, surpassing the official values reported by government agencies.

The data also indicates a notable increase in concentrations compared to the previous year, highlighting the ongoing severity of the issue.

Remarkably, the Environment Executive Agency's (EEA) automatic measurement system fails to capture the extent of the problem, according to findings by "Za Zemiata." Their analysis suggests that this discrepancy is primarily due to the improper placement of official measurement stations.

Interestingly, the only two locations in the city where pollution levels fall within acceptable limits are coincidentally situated adjacent to the EEA's automatic measuring stations. "Za Zemiata" asserts that these stations fail to meet legal requirements and are incorrectly positioned, contributing to the misrepresentation of pollution levels in Sofia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, pollution, Za Zemiata

Related Articles:

Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 18:34

Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev revealed that the modernization of the Vitosha lifts is estimated to require between 100 and 150 million euros

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal

Boyko Borissov and Yordanka Fandakova have been summoned to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council (MMC) on May 23

Politics | May 20, 2024, Monday // 14:03

Sofia Taxi Drivers Launch Indefinite Protest Over Parking Issues

The National Taxi Trade Union has initiated an indefinite protest in Sofia, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the current state of taxi parking provisions in the city

Society | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:35

Pedestrianization Plans for Al. Stamboliyski Boulevard in Sofia

bTV reported that following recent measures to widen bicycle lanes and increase parking spaces by narrowing "Vitosha" Blvd. and "Patriarch Evtimiy" Blvd., authorities in Sofia are now planning to convert a section of another prominent boulevard into a ped

Society | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:16

Protests Emerge as Taxi Stands Disappear in Sofia: Ultimatum to Mayor

The taxi industry in Bulgaria is issuing an ultimatum to the local government due to recent changes in road organization, particularly the removal of taxi stands in Sofia

Society | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 18:34

From Sofia to Burgas: Events and Celebrations Commemorating May 24th Across Bulgaria

﻿May 24th holds profound significance for Bulgaria as it commemorates the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment, and Culture.

Society » Culture | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:48

Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More

Subscribers in Bulgaria now have access to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service, which boasts a multi-genre library

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

Bulgaria's Life Expectancy Rises but Lags Pre-Pandemic Levels

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) data reveals that the anticipated average life expectancy for Bulgaria's populace, projected for the period spanning 2021 to 2023, stands at 73.5 years

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev revealed that the modernization of the Vitosha lifts is estimated to require between 100 and 150 million euros

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria

An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria,

Society » Incidents | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 10:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria