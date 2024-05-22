Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

New year-round measurements conducted by the eco-association "Za Zemiata" (For the Earth) reveal that nitrogen dioxide pollution levels in Sofia remain consistently high, surpassing the official values reported by government agencies.
The data also indicates a notable increase in concentrations compared to the previous year, highlighting the ongoing severity of the issue.
Remarkably, the Environment Executive Agency's (EEA) automatic measurement system fails to capture the extent of the problem, according to findings by "Za Zemiata." Their analysis suggests that this discrepancy is primarily due to the improper placement of official measurement stations.
Interestingly, the only two locations in the city where pollution levels fall within acceptable limits are coincidentally situated adjacent to the EEA's automatic measuring stations. "Za Zemiata" asserts that these stations fail to meet legal requirements and are incorrectly positioned, contributing to the misrepresentation of pollution levels in Sofia.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
bTV reported that following recent measures to widen bicycle lanes and increase parking spaces by narrowing "Vitosha" Blvd. and "Patriarch Evtimiy" Blvd., authorities in Sofia are now planning to convert a section of another prominent boulevard into a ped
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria