Survey Reveals GERB's Lead in Bulgarian Elections, Tight Race for Second Place

GERB Calls for Unity and Stability in Bulgaria’s Future Governance
GERB unveiled its management program, with party leader Boyko Borisov expressing readiness to negotiate with any party that acknowledges GERB's agenda after the June 9 elections
*The data was collected from a study by "Trend" commissioned by "24 Chasa" media, dedicated to the electoral attitudes of Bulgarians. The research was carried out between 11 and 18 May 2024 through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview with a tablet among 1003 people aged 18+.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has filed requests to dissolve the Bulgarian National Movement "Shipka" and the Bulgarian Military Union "Vasil Levski" based on the Law on Legal Entities
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov
Todor Angelov, a Bulgarian candidate for the European Parliament (MEP), has reportedly visited the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently under Russian occupation
In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June
GERB unveiled its management program, with party leader Boyko Borisov expressing readiness to negotiate with any party that acknowledges GERB's agenda after the June 9 elections
The Central Election Commission (CEC) provided a briefing on the preparation and organization of the 2-1 elections scheduled for June 9
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU