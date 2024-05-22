Investigation Launched into 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry's Death

Los Angeles police have announced an investigation into the death of actor Matthew Perry, famously known for his role as Chandler in the TV series Friends, according to the BBC.

Perry, aged 54, passed away in October due to the "acute effects" of ketamine, as stated by medical officials at the time.

The investigation will examine how Perry obtained the painkiller that was found in his system.

Drowning was also cited as a contributing factor in his death, which was ruled accidental.

Perry was discovered dead in a pool at his Los Angeles home on October 28 and was subsequently pronounced dead.