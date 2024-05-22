Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria

An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria, as announced by chief commissioner Lubomir Nikolov, director of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs.

Nikolov explained that the truck encountered trouble at the Bankya roundabout when two of its tires burst, likely causing it to hit the guardrail. This incident damaged part of the tank and briefly ignited a fire in the tractor.

The fire was swiftly controlled, the route was secured, and all spilled materials on the road have been cleaned up, Nikolov added.

The Ministry of Defense informed the media yesterday that the truck is likely owned by a private freight company and is not affiliated with the Ministry.