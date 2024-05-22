Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria

An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria, as announced by chief commissioner Lubomir Nikolov, director of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs.

Nikolov explained that the truck encountered trouble at the Bankya roundabout when two of its tires burst, likely causing it to hit the guardrail. This incident damaged part of the tank and briefly ignited a fire in the tractor.

The fire was swiftly controlled, the route was secured, and all spilled materials on the road have been cleaned up, Nikolov added.

The Ministry of Defense informed the media yesterday that the truck is likely owned by a private freight company and is not affiliated with the Ministry.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ammunition, truck, Struma, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

Real estate agents have reported a surge in property purchases by foreigners in Bulgaria's resorts and major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas

Business » Properties | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Minimum Wage Hike on the Horizon for Bulgaria in 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, Bulgaria aims to raise its minimum wage to at least BGN 1,080 (EUR 552), a significant increase from the current BGN 933

Business » Finance | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23

Max Launches in Bulgaria: Double the Content of HBO Max and More

Subscribers in Bulgaria now have access to Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service, which boasts a multi-genre library

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:01

Bulgarian Prosecutor Moves to Dissolve Controversial Nationalist Groups

The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has filed requests to dissolve the Bulgarian National Movement "Shipka" and the Bulgarian Military Union "Vasil Levski" based on the Law on Legal Entities

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:34

Bulgaria's Life Expectancy Rises but Lags Pre-Pandemic Levels

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) data reveals that the anticipated average life expectancy for Bulgaria's populace, projected for the period spanning 2021 to 2023, stands at 73.5 years

Society | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Defense Minister's Talks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov

Politics » Defense | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital

A 5-year-old child from the village of Kocherinovo in the Stob area tragically passed away while being transported to the Emergency Department of the regional hospital in Blagoevgrad

Society » Incidents | May 20, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo

Society » Incidents | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:07

Drunk American Crashed on "Trakia" Highway in Bulgaria

An American residing in Burgas was involved in a car crash on the Trakia highway, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle

Society » Incidents | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:45

Road Safety Crisis in Bulgaria with 650 Killed and 8,000 Injured in 1 Year: Experts Call for Action

In Bulgaria, road safety experts highlight a grim statistic: approximately 650 individuals lose their lives each year in road accidents, with an additional 8,000 sustaining serious injuries

Society » Incidents | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25

Tragic Accident in Plovdiv: Two Young Lives Lost

Last night, a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young individuals in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Pleven Underwater: Cleanup Begins After Severe Downpour

In the aftermath of a relentless downpour that inundated Pleven overnight, the city awakens to a scene of widespread damage and disruption

Society » Incidents | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria