Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria

An ammunitiontruck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria, as announced by chief commissioner Lubomir Nikolov, director of the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs.
Nikolov explained that the truck encountered trouble at the Bankya roundabout when two of its tires burst, likely causing it to hit the guardrail. This incident damaged part of the tank and briefly ignited a fire in the tractor.
The fire was swiftly controlled, the route was secured, and all spilled materials on the road have been cleaned up, Nikolov added.
The Ministry of Defense informed the media yesterday that the truck is likely owned by a private freight company and is not affiliated with the Ministry.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria