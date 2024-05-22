Russian Drone Strikes Leave Parts of Sumy Region Without Power

Russian drones have targeted energy facilities in northern Ukraine's Sumy region, resulting in power outages in several areas, according to regional authorities cited by Reuters.
The regional administration reported on Telegram that the drones struck targets in Shostka and Konotop, towns located northeast of Kyiv near the Russian border. Emergency crews are currently working to restore electricity.
Meanwhile, intense fighting on the Pokrovsky front in Eastern Ukraine has compelled Ukrainian troops to perform "maneuvers" in certain sectors, as stated in the evening briefing by the General Staff of Kyiv, also reported by Reuters.
Pokrovsk, situated northwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, remains the most intense area of conflict, according to the briefing.
In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in this region and surrounding areas as "extremely difficult."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
