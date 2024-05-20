Weather in Bulgaria: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Across the Country

Today, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though Western and Central Bulgaria will see unstable air masses. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop before noon, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the end of the day and into Thursday night. Significant rainfall is expected, particularly in mountainous regions. Eastern Bulgaria will experience a moderate easterly wind, while the rest of the country will see weaker winds. Maximum temperatures will range from 22° to 27°, with Sofia around 22°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny. Morning low cloud cover may briefly reduce visibility. Moderate easterly winds will prevail, and maximum temperatures will be between 18° and 21°. Sea water temperatures will range from 16° to 17°, with sea excitement levels at 1-2 points.

In the mountainous areas, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas before noon, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Light winds from the west-southwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 17°, and around 10° at 2000 meters.

On Thursday night and throughout Thursday, short-term rainfall and thunderstorms will occur in many areas of the country, with a higher likelihood of intense weather events and significant local rainfall. Temperatures will drop slightly, with maximums between 20° and 25°. On Friday, predominantly sunny weather will return, although short-term rain may fall in some areas after lunch. A warming trend will begin, continuing through the weekend as the chance of precipitation decreases.