Commenting on the crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed the US for undermining flight safety due to its sanctions.

Iranian media published photos of the crashed American Bell 212 helicopter, which was transporting President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and six others. Although Iran had purchased many Bell helicopters before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the specific origin of the crashed helicopter remains unclear.

Reuters noted that decades of sanctions have hindered Iran's ability to import parts and upgrade its aircraft fleet. Lavrov stated, "This is about intentionally harming ordinary citizens who travel by plane and other vehicles. When spare parts are not supplied, it directly impacts safety levels."