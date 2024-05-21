GERB Calls for Unity and Stability in Bulgaria’s Future Governance

GERB unveiled its management program, with party leader Boyko Borisov expressing readiness to negotiate with any party that acknowledges GERB's agenda after the June 9 elections. During the event, Borissov emphasized that the political crisis should be resolved with a comprehensive management mandate and a prominent political leader heading the cabinet.

Raya Nazaryan, the deputy chairperson of the GERB parliamentary group, described Borissov as the "brightest political figure," implying his candidacy for prime minister. This message is a key component of GERB's pre-election campaign, alongside the need to end "unsuccessful experiments," as stated by Tomislav Donchev. He reiterated that the leading political force would establish a government.

The management program highlights four factors for effective governance:

Ending the political crisis with a full management mandate

Establishing a government with political accountability

Ensuring reconciliation, stability, and consistent effort

Providing authentic leadership capable of making sound decisions

GERB's program focuses on six main areas: education and labor market, healthcare, modernization and digitalization, industrialization and infrastructure, security and defense, and legal reform.

Former Education Minister Krasimir Valchev declared education as the main priority, emphasizing the need for a long-term commitment. Key proposals include promoting dual education, funding student internships, and increasing student classes in businesses. Valchev stressed the importance of long-term parliaments to implement these reforms.

Other educational priorities include raising salaries for teachers and university professors above the national average, expanding nursery and kindergarten places, and renovating educational facilities.

In healthcare, GERB plans to establish a National Center for screening and preventing significant diseases, create a new National Program for transplants, and introduce telemedicine, mobile medical teams, and mobile pharmacies.

With a full four-year mandate, GERB promises full membership in Schengen, the Eurozone, and the OECD, GDP growth to 120 billion euros, and income growth to 75-80% of the European average. They propose a new Public-Private Partnership Law, 15 industrial parks, and easier land expropriation processes.

In digitization, GERB advocates for a digital identity law to replace electronic signatures, improved e-ticket sales services, and using artificial intelligence to address traffic congestion.

GERB also aims to introduce the concept of "water poverty," support for those in need, improve water quality, and encourage investments in renewable energy installations.

In legal reform, GERB pledges to continue anti-corruption efforts, adopt a new Penal Code, and introduce more restrictions for young drivers.

At the end of the program presentation, Boyko Borissov noted that the plans would remain unimplemented without clear governance partners. Although he didn't specify potential partners, DPS chairman Delyan Peevski later discouraged Borissov from planning to govern with "We Continue the Change," accusing them of financial misconduct.

Borissov criticized his former partners from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," accusing them of seeking new elections in the fall. He called for post-election unity among parties to advance the country's development, warning against continued political fragmentation.