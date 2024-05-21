Airborne Tragedy: Severe Turbulence Causes Fatality on Singapore-Bound Flight from London

A tragic incident occurred aboard a Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 traveling from London to Singapore, resulting in one fatality and at least 20 injuries due to severe turbulence.

Departing from London Heathrow around 22:00 local time, the Boeing 777 encountered strong air currents upon entering Singapore's airspace, leading to intense turbulence. Consequently, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok to address the situation.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members at the time of the incident.

Singapore Airlines has acknowledged the occurrence and extended condolences to the family of the deceased victim.