EU to Allocate Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The EU has made a significant decision to allocate profits from its frozen Russianassets to support Ukraine's self-defense and recovery efforts amidst ongoing Russian aggression. This announcement came from the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU, which is currently holding the rotating presidency. The member countries of the EU Council have reaffirmed their commitment to using these profits for Ukraine's benefit.
The decision was finalized and agreed upon last week, marking a notable step in the EU's support for Ukraine. The funds generated from these assets will be directed towards aiding Ukraine in its defense against Russian military actions and in its subsequent recovery and rebuilding efforts. This move underscores the EU's ongoing solidarity with Ukraine in the face of continued conflict and aggression from Russia.
"The EU Council has confirmed its agreement to use windfall profits from Russia’s immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s military self-defence and reconstruction in the context of the Russian aggression," stated the Belgian Presidency.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria