Iran to Hold Snap Presidential Elections on June 28 After President Raisi's Death

Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday afternoon, the heads of Iran's three branches of government have agreed to hold snap presidential elections on June 28, according to Press TV.

The date was confirmed during a meeting at the Presidency Office in Tehran, as reported by IRNA. Attendees included Iran's Head of the Executive Branch Mohammad Mokhber, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i.

This session marked the second meeting between these officials within hours of President Raisi's death in East Azerbaijan province. Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution mandates that the country's top three officials arrange presidential elections within 50 days following the death or incapacitation of the sitting president.

Present at the Monday meeting were the Iranian Deputy President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan, Deputy Chairman of the Guardian Council Siamak Rahpeykand, and Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs Mohammad Taghi Shahcheraghi. A timetable for the elections was established, with candidate registration from May 30 to June 3 and campaign activities starting June 12 and running for 15 days.

The helicopter carrying Raisi and his entourage crashed on its way to Tabriz from a location on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, where Raisi had opened a major dam project. Rescuers found the helicopter wreckage early Monday after an extensive search involving over 70 teams. The crash also claimed the lives of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, two senior provincial officials, crew members, and bodyguards.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has announced five days of national mourning. In a message on Monday, Khamenei expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Raisi and his companions, calling Raisi a sincere and valuable servant of the nation.

Meanwhile, funeral ceremonies for the late President Ebrahim Raisi began in Iran on Tuesday, with authorities initiating an investigation into the helicopter crash. State-owned Press TV showed large crowds attending the funeral procession in Tabriz, the crash site.

Vice-President Mohsen Mansouri announced that Raisi's funeral would be held on May 23 in Mashhad, at the Mausoleum of Imam Reza. The bodies of the deceased will also be transferred to Qom, from Hazrat Masoumeh's shrine to Jamkaran Mosque, before heading to Tehran. Large ceremonies are planned in Tehran's Grand Mosallah Mosque on Wednesday.

Raisi's body will then be moved to the historic Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei will conduct prayers, according to Mehr News agency. Khamenei declared a five-day national mourning period and a public holiday, with offices closed nationwide.

An investigation into the helicopter crash has begun, led by a high-ranking delegation assigned by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri. Brigadier Ali Abdollahi is heading the investigation team at the crash site, with results to be announced upon completion.

