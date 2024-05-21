Bulgarian Railways Considers Video Surveillance in Trains for Enhanced Security

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is planning to introduce video surveillance on its trains, according to a written response from Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov to a parliamentary inquiry.

Gvozdeikov specified that a successful trial of video surveillance has already been initiated in the locomotives. An assessment is currently underway to determine the effectiveness of this initiative, and if deemed successful, it is likely to be extended to passenger wagons as well.

However, the Minister did not provide a specific timeline for the widespread implementation of video surveillance, nor did he mention when it began in locomotives. Nonetheless, it is noted that such surveillance has proven beneficial in preventing incidents involving locomotives, such as stoning, and in averting accidents involving individuals or objects on railway tracks.

In addition to enhancing security measures for passengers, efforts are also being made to ensure their safety during travel. BDZ has compiled a list of train numbers and their schedules for sections requiring heightened security measures. This list has been forwarded to the General Directorate of the National Police and includes all night trains, as well as select day trains. Gvozdeikov emphasized the importance of having these trains monitored by a patrol of the gendarmerie, which is responsible for security aboard trains.

However, Gvozdeikov acknowledged the challenge of maintaining a constant police presence on all trains. It is at the discretion of the gendarmerie to determine which lines warrant the presence or reception of a patrol upon the train's arrival.