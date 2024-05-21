Bulgarian Railways Considers Video Surveillance in Trains for Enhanced Security
AI Voice Controversy: Scarlett Johansson vs. OpenAI
Scarlett Johansson has expressed her concerns about the voice used in OpenAI's ChatGPT
Bulgaria's Maria Bakalova Stars in Controversial Trump Biopic 'The Intern' at Cannes
At the Cannes Film Festival, a biographical movie featuring Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, titled "The Intern," made its debut
Nina Dobrev Injured in Serious Moped Accident, Faces Long Recovery
Canadian actress of Bulgarian origin, Nina Dobrev, revealed on Instagram that she was involved in a serious accident with an electric moped.
Honoring the Equals of the Apostles: Saints Constantine and Helena in Bulgaria
Bulgarians honor Saints Constantine and Helena, who are venerated as the Equals of the Apostles
From Monastery Ruins to Ancient Graves: Excavations in Sozopol
Bulgarian archaeologists made remarkable discoveries during excavations at the future bus station site in Sozopol after completing the initial phase of research
Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital
A 5-year-old child from the village of Kocherinovo in the Stob area tragically passed away while being transported to the Emergency Department of the regional hospital in Blagoevgrad