Society | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05
Scarlett Johansson has expressed her concerns about the voice used in OpenAI's ChatGPT, accusing CEO Sam Altman of creating a voice that closely resembles hers without her consent, as reported by the Financial Times.

Expressing shock and frustration, Johansson stated that she was taken aback when she heard the demo, finding the similarity between the AI voice and her own voice unsettling. She revealed that Altman had approached her last September, seeking her involvement in voicing the ChatGPT chatbot. However, despite declining the offer at the time, Altman contacted her agent again before the recent San Francisco event, prompting her to consider the offer once more. Nevertheless, the system was released before she could respond, leaving her feeling blindsided and prompting her to seek legal advice.

The AI's voice, named Sky, was showcased during the San Francisco event, drawing comparisons to Johansson's portrayal of a virtual assistant in the movie "Her." OpenAI clarified that their intention was not to mimic a celebrity's voice deliberately and that Sky was voiced by another professional actress. Despite this, Johansson remains concerned about the uncanny resemblance and the potential implications.

The controversy has led to the temporary suspension of Sky's voice, with OpenAI emphasizing their commitment to ensuring that AI voices do not infringe on the likeness of celebrities. Johansson's statement underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the use of celebrity voices in AI technology and raises questions about consent and intellectual property rights in the digital age.

