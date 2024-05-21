Bulgaria's Maria Bakalova Stars in Controversial Trump Biopic 'The Intern' at Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival, a biographical movie featuring Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, titled "The Intern," made its debut, as reported by BTA. Directed by Iranian-born filmmaker Ali Abbasi, the film garnered an eight-minute standing ovation following its premiere screening at the festival palace, with Abbasi commenting that it's time for political films to return.

Considered one of the most highly anticipated events of the festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's premiere was likened in anticipation to Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis." Notably, the movie was completed just days before its Cannes debut.

"The Intern" traces the early life of Donald Trump as a real estate magnate in New York, borrowing its title from the reality show that catapulted him into national prominence. Sebastian Stan, recognized for his role in Captain America, portrays Trump, depicting his evolution from a novice in his father's business to a self-absorbed tycoon.

The narrative delves into Trump's mentorship under Roy Cohn, a conservative figure known for his involvement in Senator Joseph McCarthy's anti-communist campaigns in the 1950s. Jeremy Strong portrays Cohn in the film.

Maria Bakalova takes on the role of Trump's ex-wife Ivana, with one scene in particular drawing attention for its controversy: a depiction of Trump allegedly throwing Ivana to the ground and assaulting her. While reports suggest the scene was consensual yet awkward, audience reactions in the festival palace varied widely, according to Variety.

Following the screening, director Abbasi praised the cast for their performances, with Cate Blanchett, seated among the audience, offering a congratulatory hug to Maria Bakalova.