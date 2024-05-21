Pre-Election Upheaval: 'We Continue the Change' Implicated in Secret Recording Saga
European NATO Countries Expand Military Training for Civilians as Bulgaria Prepares Its Own Strategy
In about a month, Bulgaria will finalize its approach to organizing military training for civilians, as the deadline for creating the Strategic Defense Review ends in late June
GERB Calls for Unity and Stability in Bulgaria’s Future Governance
GERB unveiled its management program, with party leader Boyko Borisov expressing readiness to negotiate with any party that acknowledges GERB's agenda after the June 9 elections
Bulgarians Can Vote in 60 Countries on June 9
The Central Election Commission (CEC) provided a briefing on the preparation and organization of the 2-1 elections scheduled for June 9
Bulgaria: Introduction of Four Ballot Boxes Marks a First in Election History
During a session of the Central Electoral Commission, it was decided that in the upcoming 2-in-1 elections on June 9, ballots will be distributed across four separate ballot boxes
Bulgaria Sends Troops to Support NATO Mission in Kosovo
Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov are scheduled to participate in a formal ceremony tomorrow
Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal
Boyko Borissov and Yordanka Fandakova have been summoned to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council (MMC) on May 23