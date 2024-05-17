Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions by 2025: Addressing Inflation and Economic Alignment
Economic Update: EU Inflation Holds Steady, Bulgaria Sees Decrease
In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU
Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025
Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026
BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions
This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia
Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Can Enter the Eurozone in 2026 at the Earliest
Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has suggested that Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone may not materialize before 2026
Bulgaria's GDP Shows Modest Growth in Early 2024
In the initial quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy expanded by 0.4%, as per an expedited evaluation by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), a slight deceleration from the 0.5% growth witnessed in the final quarter of the preceding year
Bulgarian Banker: No One Enters the Eurozone in the Middle of the Year
According to Levon Hampartzoumian, the likelihood of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone in 2025 is very slim, as no country has ever entered during the middle of the year