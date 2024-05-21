Nina Dobrev Injured in Serious Moped Accident, Faces Long Recovery

Canadian actress of Bulgarian origin, Nina Dobrev, revealed on Instagram that she was involved in a serious accident with an electric moped. She shared photos depicting the incident, captioned "How it started and how it's going," showing her on the moped initially and later lying in the hospital with her leg in a splint, wearing a neck collar, and hooked up to medical equipment.
"I'm OK, but I have a long recovery ahead of me," she noted.
Since the conclusion of The Vampire Diaries in 2017, which catapulted her to global fame, Dobrev has continued to work as a producer, actress, and director. Her latest project, Reunion, is set to premiere on June 28.
