Spain to Send Leopard 2 Tanks and Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by June

By the end of June, Spain will deliver another batch of German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine, along with Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and other ammunition, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Defense in Madrid, DPA reported.

Defense Secretary Margarita Robles confirmed the delivery during a video conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

In 2023, the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent 10 Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine. In March, it was announced that an additional 19 tanks would be delivered this year, with the first 10 to arrive by the end of June and the remaining nine in September.