Spain to Send Leopard 2 Tanks and Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by June

By the end of June, Spain will deliver another batch of German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine, along with Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and other ammunition, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Defense in Madrid, DPA reported.
Defense Secretary Margarita Robles confirmed the delivery during a video conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
In 2023, the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent 10 Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine. In March, it was announced that an additional 19 tanks would be delivered this year, with the first 10 to arrive by the end of June and the remaining nine in September.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria