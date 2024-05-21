President Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel, Denies Genocide in Gaza

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: President Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel, Denies Genocide in Gaza

US President Joe Biden stated on Monday that the situation in Gaza is not genocide and reaffirmed his support for Israel during a White House event for Jewish American Heritage Month, as reported by The Hill. Speaking to guests in the Rose Garden, Biden dismissed allegations of genocide against Israel, criticized the International Criminal Court's request for a warrant against Israeli leaders for war crimes, and pledged continued support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

Biden acknowledged the trauma from the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed over 1,000 Israelis. He emphasized, "Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that. And we'll always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

In recent weeks, other Biden officials have also rejected claims that Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and inadequate access to food, water, and medicine, constitute genocide. The Hill noted that the reception included guests such as Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Biden also acknowledged the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli American held hostage by Hamas.

Biden assured that his administration is working to secure the release of remaining hostages taken on October 7, stating, "We're going to get them home." The President has balanced his approach to Israel by defending its right to respond to Hamas while urging increased aid to Gaza and better protection for civilians.

On Monday, Biden reiterated his support for Israel's actions against Hamas, saying, "We stand with Israel to take out Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas. We want Hamas defeated and have worked with Israel to make that happen." He also condemned the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and elsewhere since the October 7 attacks, asserting that while America values free speech, there is no place for antisemitism or hate speech.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who has led the White House's efforts to combat antisemitism, also addressed the crowd. He praised Biden and Vice President Harris for their efforts against hate and acknowledged the recent challenges faced by the Jewish community, including himself. Emhoff said, "Some days it's really challenging for me to put myself out here and do this work publicly. And I know it's hard for you, too. But we keep fighting because we have no choice but to fight."

