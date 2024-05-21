From Monastery Ruins to Ancient Graves: Excavations in Sozopol

Honoring the Equals of the Apostles: Saints Constantine and Helena in Bulgaria
Bulgarians honor Saints Constantine and Helena, who are venerated as the Equals of the Apostles
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A recent discovery at the National Archaeological Reserve and ancient Roman colony Deultum near the village of Debelt in Sredets municipality is believed to be the earliest indication of Christianity in Bulgarian lands
Bulgaria has successfully reclaimed more than 4,000 ancient artifacts that were illegally exported from the country
In a captivating revelation, archaeologist Nadezhda Karastoyanova from the National Museum of Natural History, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, disclosed the fascinating history of lion hunts on the present-day territory of Bulgari
Archaeologists from Varna discovered an ancient object that has an analogue only in the collection of the Louvre
A boost to a country’s tourism industry can come in many shapes and forms.
For the third year in a row, a team of the National History Museum, under the leadership of the director of the museum - Associate Professor Bonni Petrunova, started the archaeological research of the medieval monastery "St. John Prodromos", Ahtopol
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU