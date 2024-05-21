From Monastery Ruins to Ancient Graves: Excavations in Sozopol

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | May 20, 2024, Monday // 16:03
Bulgaria: From Monastery Ruins to Ancient Graves: Excavations in Sozopol

Bulgarian archaeologists made remarkable discoveries during excavations at the future bus station site in Sozopol after completing the initial phase of research. Digging more than 6 meters deep, they found an 11th-century monastery, along with a church dating back to the mid-12th century. About two-thirds of the main part of the temple has been uncovered, while investigation of the narthex is underway.

Detailed study revealed a three-room structure from the northern wing of the monastery, believed to have existed until the mid-13th century. Surrounding the monastery after the second quarter of the 12th century was a significant Christian necropolis, active until the latter half of the 13th century.

Archaeologists unearthed various artifacts, including candelabras from the 12th to early 13th centuries and white clay ceramic vessels with underglaze decoration, aiding in precise dating. Rare discoveries like reliquary crosses, a semi-precious stone-decorated cross, and earrings were also made, uncommon for Christian burials of this era.

Evidence of the monastery and church's destruction by fire at the end of the 13th century was found in layers of coal and charred frescoes. Notably, street construction followed, a peculiar occurrence given the usual reverence for sacred spaces, prompting consideration for preserving and showcasing the street within the future bus station.

During the church's later period, it likely served primarily as a burial site, evident from the numerous graves discovered, including those within each other. Additionally, earlier Christian or Byzantine necropolis remnants were found beneath, along with Hellenistic graves from the 3rd to the beginning of the 1st century BC.

A Ministry of Culture commission is expected to visit the archaeological site soon, with excavations set to resume in autumn, facilitated by the Municipality of Sozopol.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sozopol, archaeologists, Christian

Related Articles:

Honoring the Equals of the Apostles: Saints Constantine and Helena in Bulgaria

Bulgarians honor Saints Constantine and Helena, who are venerated as the Equals of the Apostles

Society » Culture | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:06

Orthodox Tradition: The Reverence of the Christian Family on Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

The Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is an esteemed event celebrated by Orthodox and Catholic Churches on November 21, recognized as a day of Christian Family and Youth by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church

Society » Culture | November 21, 2023, Tuesday // 08:30

Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round

Sozopol, Primorsko and Tsarevo elected mayors in the first round of the local elections in Bulgaria

Politics | October 30, 2023, Monday // 13:45

Bulgarians honor the Saints Faith, Hope, Love and Sofia

Today, the church honors the memory of the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, Love and Sofiaand pays tribute to the Christian virtues whose names they bear

Society » Culture | September 17, 2023, Sunday // 08:46

Bulgarians honor All Souls' Day

Today is All Souls' Day. It is celebrated the day before the great Christian holiday of Pentecost

Society » Culture | June 3, 2023, Saturday // 08:49

Christ is Risen!

His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophytes led the festive Easter service in the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky"

Society | April 16, 2023, Sunday // 08:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

The Deultum Amulet Discovery: Bulgaria's Earliest Christian Artifact Revealed!

A recent discovery at the National Archaeological Reserve and ancient Roman colony Deultum near the village of Debelt in Sredets municipality is believed to be the earliest indication of Christianity in Bulgarian lands

Society » Archaeology | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Recovers Over 4,000 Ancient Artifacts: A Triumph in Cultural Repatriation

Bulgaria has successfully reclaimed more than 4,000 ancient artifacts that were illegally exported from the country

Society » Archaeology | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 20:02

Archaeological Marvel: Lions Hunted in Bulgaria 5,000 Years Ago

In a captivating revelation, archaeologist Nadezhda Karastoyanova from the National Museum of Natural History, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, disclosed the fascinating history of lion hunts on the present-day territory of Bulgari

Society » Archaeology | January 22, 2024, Monday // 08:30

Bulgaria: Archeologists from Varna discovered an Ancient Object with an analogue only in the Louvre

Archaeologists from Varna discovered an ancient object that has an analogue only in the collection of the Louvre

Society » Archaeology | April 25, 2023, Tuesday // 08:49

Why Elon Musk and Elden Ring Could Boost Tourism in Bulgaria

A boost to a country’s tourism industry can come in many shapes and forms.

Society » Archaeology | March 29, 2023, Wednesday // 08:23

Bulgaria: Archaeological Excavations of a Medieval Monastery in Ahtopol

For the third year in a row, a team of the National History Museum, under the leadership of the director of the museum - Associate Professor Bonni Petrunova, started the archaeological research of the medieval monastery "St. John Prodromos", Ahtopol

Society » Archaeology | September 28, 2022, Wednesday // 16:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria