Bulgaria Sends Troops to Support NATO Mission in Kosovo

Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov are scheduled to participate in a formal ceremony tomorrow, May 21, to dispatch a military unit for deployment in the Operational Reserve Force of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR). The ceremony is set to commence at 11:00 a.m. at Georgi Izmirliev Square in Blagoevgrad.

Over 100 service members, predominantly from the 3rd Brigade Command in Blagoevgrad, will be deployed for operations with the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR). The Bulgarian contingent will be engaged in activities aimed at supporting efforts to restore and uphold security in Kosovo.

Leading the 2nd Multinational Battalion of the Operational Reserve Forces of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo is Major Krasimir Damyanov, with Captain Ferdo Ferdinandov serving as the Company Commander.