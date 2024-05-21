The village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has reportedly been seized by the Russian army, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow quoted by "France Presse." This development marks a significant territorial gain for Russian forces, as Bilohorivka was one of the few remaining settlements in the district under Ukrainian control.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian officials have reported that they maintain control over approximately 60 percent of the border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, despite facing a heightened offensive from Russian forces.

In response to the ongoing conflict, a spokesperson for Kyiv stated that the Ukrainian armed forces are actively resisting attempts by the enemy, particularly in Vovchansk, to dislodge them from the city.