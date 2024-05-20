Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal
Bulgaria: Introduction of Four Ballot Boxes Marks a First in Election History
During a session of the Central Electoral Commission, it was decided that in the upcoming 2-in-1 elections on June 9, ballots will be distributed across four separate ballot boxes
Pre-Election Upheaval: 'We Continue the Change' Implicated in Secret Recording Saga
A recent revelation of a clandestine recording involving key figures of the "We Continue the Change" party has sparked turmoil amid the ongoing election campaign in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Sends Troops to Support NATO Mission in Kosovo
Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov are scheduled to participate in a formal ceremony tomorrow
Pre-Election Nonsense: Socialist Candidate Proposes Bulgaria's Role in EU-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Hristo Prodanov, a candidate deputy from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), asserts that Bulgaria has the capacity to initiate and facilitate peace talks between the EU, Russia, and Ukraine
Young Bulgarians To The Acting PM: "Just Don't Send Us To Ukraine!"
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has affirmed in an interview with "24 Chasa" that Bulgarian military personnel will not be dispatched to Ukraine in any capacity
Survey Before the Elections in Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 27.5%, "Revival" in Second Place
A survey conducted by the Mediana agency indicates that if elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would secure the top position with a significant lead over other parties, garnering 27.5% of the votes from those who plan to participate