World » UKRAINE | May 20, 2024, Monday // 13:46
Bulgaria: Ukraine Claims Possible Destruction of Russia's Last Missile Carrier in Crimea

Dmytro Penteleychuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center for Southern Ukraine's Defense Forces, suggested that the Russian occupiers might have lost their last cruise missile carrier in Crimea. During a telethon, he discussed the results of the recent Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol's port.

"Perhaps all the personnel were hit there. They are very unhappy now... We are currently verifying the rest of the information. But there is a possibility that the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea has lost its last cruise missile carrier," Penteleychuk stated. He emphasized that this information is not yet confirmed, so official data is needed.

Earlier, the Russian Telegram channel "Spy Dossier" reported that the small Russian missile ship "Zyklon" might have been sunk during the attack on the Russian-occupied Sevastopol. According to unofficial Russian and Ukrainian sources, two ATACMS ballistic missiles struck the project 22800 Karakurt ship in Sevastopol's port. The attack reportedly killed six servicemen from the Russian Black Sea Fleet and injured 11 others, resulting in the ship's sinking.

The "Zyklon" was likely hit during the May 19 attack when the minesweeper 266-M "Kovrovets" was also sunk. If the destruction of "Zyklon" is confirmed, it would mean that Russia has lost its last cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea.

Related Articles:

Zelensky Proposes NATO Air Support Strategy Against Russian Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement

World » Ukraine | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

Spain to Send Leopard 2 Tanks and Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by June

By the end of June, Spain will deliver another batch of German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:13

Russian Army Captures Key Village in Luhansk Region

The village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has reportedly been seized by the Russian army

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2024, Monday // 15:03

Pre-Election Nonsense: Socialist Candidate Proposes Bulgaria's Role in EU-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Hristo Prodanov, a candidate deputy from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), asserts that Bulgaria has the capacity to initiate and facilitate peace talks between the EU, Russia, and Ukraine

Politics | May 20, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Young Bulgarians To The Acting PM: "Just Don't Send Us To Ukraine!"

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has affirmed in an interview with "24 Chasa" that Bulgarian military personnel will not be dispatched to Ukraine in any capacity

Politics | May 20, 2024, Monday // 11:04

Potential NATO Deployment to Ukraine Sparks Debate and Preparation

NATO appears to be on the verge of sending troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:50
