Iran Declares National Mourning, Appoints Acting President Amid Crisis

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that First Vice President Muhammad Mohbar will temporarily assume the country's executive leadership, as stipulated by the constitution, following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Reuters reported. Khamenei stated that Mokhber has up to 50 days to organize elections in collaboration with the judiciary and legislature heads.

In his message, Khamenei expressed condolences for the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The crash wreckage was discovered earlier today.

The national news agency IRNA also reported that Ayatollah Khamenei declared five days of national mourning in response to the incident.