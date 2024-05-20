Anger Over EU's Gesture of Solidarity with Iran Following Raisi's Death

Iran to Hold Snap Presidential Elections on June 28 After President Raisi's Death
Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday afternoon
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
According to an official from the Italian Ministry of Finance, finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, scheduled to meet in Italy next week, are set to endorse a European Union proposal
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared concerning news about Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in Handlova on Wednesday, is now in a stable but serious condition following surgery
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed the establishment of a European air defense system, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome"
The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has regained consciousness, although he remains in a serious condition following an attack
The European Commission anticipates that Bulgaria will narrowly approach meeting the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, although it may not fully satisfy it
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU