Pre-Election Nonsense: Socialist Candidate Proposes Bulgaria's Role in EU-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Politics | May 20, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Hristo Prodanov, a candidate deputy from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), asserts that Bulgaria has the capacity to initiate and facilitate peace talks between the EU, Russia, and Ukraine. Speaking on Nova News TV, Prodanov affirmed the BSP's commitment to fulfilling election promises and prioritizing social policies, particularly the enhancement of pensions and citizens' incomes.

Prodanov emphasized the BSP's influence on processes while in management, reiterating their intention to deliver on pre-election promises. Geopolitically, he asserted Bulgaria's potential to convene and facilitate discussions among the EU, Russia, and Ukraine, aiming towards achieving peace in the region.

Furthermore, Prodanov discussed the possibility of electricity price increases resulting from the replacement of Russian nuclear fuel with Westinghouse fuel at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. He suggested that such an increase, anticipated to be around 30%, would ultimately be borne by every Bulgarian citizen.

During his observations throughout the election campaign, Prodanov noted a mix of fatigue and hope among the people, indicating a range of sentiments among the electorate.

