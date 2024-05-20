Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | May 20, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital

A 5-year-old child from the village of Kocherinovo in the Stob area tragically passed away while being transported to the Emergency Department of the regional hospital in Blagoevgrad, as reported by BNR.

The child had been unwell for several days, and his condition deteriorated yesterday, prompting his parents to seek help at the emergency center in Rila. Although details are unconfirmed, it is reported that the child underwent examination and received treatment before being sent home.

A few hours later, another ambulance was called, and the child was rushed to Blagoevgrad. Sadly, by the time they arrived at the hospital, it was too late.

Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov, the director of the regional hospital, stated that the child was already deceased upon arrival, but nonetheless ordered an internal investigation into the matter.

The prosecutor's office in Blagoevgrad has confirmed the initiation of pre-trial proceedings in response to this tragic incident.

