Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Start to the Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 20, 2024, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Start to the Week Photo: Stella Ivanova

The new week in Bulgaria will commence with overcast skies, particularly pronounced in the western regions where rain, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms may occur. Today, precipitation is expected to diminish by the evening. Conversely, eastern areas will experience minimal rainfall and enjoy more sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range from 22° to 27° Celsius, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 23° Celsius, as stated by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Across the Black Sea, clouds will be scattered initially, becoming more widespread by noon, particularly along the southern coast where brief showers are anticipated. Winds are expected to blow moderately from the east. Maximum temperatures along the coastline will range from 17° to 20° Celsius, while the temperature of the seawater will hover between 16° and 18° Celsius. Sea conditions are predicted to reach a mild to moderate level of excitement, ranging from 2 to 3 points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Introduction of Four Ballot Boxes Marks a First in Election History

During a session of the Central Electoral Commission, it was decided that in the upcoming 2-in-1 elections on June 9, ballots will be distributed across four separate ballot boxes

Politics | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 12:40

Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions by 2025: Addressing Inflation and Economic Alignment

Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the euro in 2025 have been bolstered by a cooling annual inflation rate, which dropped to the eurozone average of 2.4% in April, marking its first dip below 3% since the summer of 2021

Business » Finance | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 11:49

Honoring the Equals of the Apostles: Saints Constantine and Helena in Bulgaria

Bulgarians honor Saints Constantine and Helena, who are venerated as the Equals of the Apostles

Society » Culture | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:06

Young Bulgarians To The Acting PM: "Just Don't Send Us To Ukraine!"

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has affirmed in an interview with "24 Chasa" that Bulgarian military personnel will not be dispatched to Ukraine in any capacity

Politics | May 20, 2024, Monday // 11:04

Survey Before the Elections in Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 27.5%, "Revival" in Second Place

A survey conducted by the Mediana agency indicates that if elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would secure the top position with a significant lead over other parties, garnering 27.5% of the votes from those who plan to participate

Politics | May 19, 2024, Sunday // 11:49

Hillary Clinton in Sofia: Women’s Equality Remains the Unfinished Business of the 21st Century

Women's rights remain the unfinished business of the 21st century, with a pressing need to support young women in obtaining education and skills to realize their potential

Politics | May 19, 2024, Sunday // 11:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria over the Weekend: Calm and Sunny, Rain Expected in the Evening

On May 18, expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds forming after noon, leading to isolated rain showers in mountainous regions

Society » Environment | May 17, 2024, Friday // 20:07

Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Continued Rain and Cool Temperatures Until End of May

According to Assistant Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD, the Director of the Department "Forecasts" at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 09:40

Current Weather Conditions: Heavy Rainfall and Cloud Cover in bulgaria

Today, several regions in the country are facing adverse weather conditions once again

Society » Environment | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Western Bulgaria

Today, heavy rainfall is expected in several regions, including Sofia-city, as a yellow weather warning has been issued

Society » Environment | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 09:18

Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Mountain Snowfall

On May 13th, the weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy across the country

Society » Environment | May 13, 2024, Monday // 08:13

Solar Fury: The Geomagnetic Storm of 2024

A potent geomagnetic storm, the most formidable in two decades, has struck, instigated by successive coronal mass ejections from the Sun

Society » Environment | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria