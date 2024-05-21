Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy Start to the Week

The new week in Bulgaria will commence with overcast skies, particularly pronounced in the western regions where rain, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms may occur. Today, precipitation is expected to diminish by the evening. Conversely, eastern areas will experience minimal rainfall and enjoy more sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range from 22° to 27° Celsius, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 23° Celsius, as stated by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Across the Black Sea, clouds will be scattered initially, becoming more widespread by noon, particularly along the southern coast where brief showers are anticipated. Winds are expected to blow moderately from the east. Maximum temperatures along the coastline will range from 17° to 20° Celsius, while the temperature of the seawater will hover between 16° and 18° Celsius. Sea conditions are predicted to reach a mild to moderate level of excitement, ranging from 2 to 3 points.
