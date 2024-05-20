Authorities in Tehran have officially confirmed the tragic passing of Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, following a helicopter crash last night. The death of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has also been confirmed.

In a statement, the government asserted that, despite this loss, the jihadist rule of the country will remain intact, with the unwavering support of the people and the blessings of Allah. All nine individuals aboard the helicopter tragically lost their lives in the accident.

The full statement from Iran's cabinet reads as follows:

"On behalf of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Imam of the Time, the esteemed leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the esteemed Iranian people on the occasion of the passing of President Ayatollah Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Imam Al Hashemi, Governor of East Azerbaijan Dr. Malek Rahmati, and others who were present.

We reassure our loyal and beloved people that the legacy of esteemed President Ayatollah Raisi, a selfless servant of the people and faithful companion of the leader, will endure. With the support of the generous Iranian people and the guidance of Allah, the jihadist governance of the country will remain steadfast and unscathed."