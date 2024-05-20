Withdrawal Agreement: US Troops to Leave Niger by September

World | May 20, 2024, Monday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Withdrawal Agreement: US Troops to Leave Niger by September

The US Defence Department and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defence have reportedly reached an agreement for the withdrawal of US military forces from Niger by September 15, as per a CNN report. This newly established deadline allows for a four-month period for the drawdown of fewer than 1,000 troops, along with their equipment, including MQ-9 Reaper drones and other assets, from the African nation.

In March, Niger's military government announced the termination of an agreement with the US that permitted military personnel and civilian staff from the Department of Defence to operate within the country. Negotiations between a US delegation and Niger's ruling military junta aimed to secure the withdrawal of US forces and clearances for military flights, with flight permissions being a significant point of contention.

US troops who have previously departed Niger reportedly utilized commercial flights, with the remaining personnel tasked with overseeing the withdrawal process and the removal of equipment from the country. The US delegation, led by Chris Meier, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, engaged in discussions with Nigerien counterparts, headed by Col.-Maj. Mamane Sani Kiaou, Chief of Staff of the Nigerian army.

A joint statement released following the negotiations affirmed guarantees of protection and security for American forces during their withdrawal, outlining procedures to facilitate the entry and exit of US personnel, including flight clearances for military operations. The decision for withdrawal stemmed from growing discord between the US and Niger's ruling military junta since the coup last July. Despite calls from the Biden administration for a return to free and fair elections, the military junta turned to closer ties with Russia, whose forces are now stationed at the same base where US forces are withdrawing.

The US and Niger expressed their commitment to ongoing diplomatic dialogue and collaboration on areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the need to define the future of their bilateral relations, as stated in the joint statement.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Niger, troops, military

Related Articles:

US Threatens ICC Over Netanyahu Warrant: Sanctions on the Table

United States lawmakers are considering imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) if it issues an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:11

President Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel, Denies Genocide in Gaza

US President Joe Biden stated on Monday that the situation in Gaza is not genocide and reaffirmed his support for Israel during a White House event for Jewish American Heritage Month

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Potential NATO Deployment to Ukraine Sparks Debate and Preparation

NATO appears to be on the verge of sending troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:50

Biden and Trump Set to Clash in 2024 Debate Showdown

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are gearing up for debates in June and September, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious face-off as they both contemplate another shot at the White House in 2024

World | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year

World » Southeast Europe | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:03

US Announces $2 Billion Military Aid Boost for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv that the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion USD in military aid

World » Ukraine | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 14:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Iran to Hold Snap Presidential Elections on June 28 After President Raisi's Death

Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday afternoon

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 13:17

Turkey's Erdogan: Eurovision is a Threat to Family Values

For the past 12 years, Turkey has deliberately refrained from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizing the event

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:42

US Threatens ICC Over Netanyahu Warrant: Sanctions on the Table

United States lawmakers are considering imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) if it issues an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:11

Zelensky Proposes NATO Air Support Strategy Against Russian Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement

World » Ukraine | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

Spain to Send Leopard 2 Tanks and Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by June

By the end of June, Spain will deliver another batch of German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:13

President Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel, Denies Genocide in Gaza

US President Joe Biden stated on Monday that the situation in Gaza is not genocide and reaffirmed his support for Israel during a White House event for Jewish American Heritage Month

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria