Taiwan's New President Issues Warning to China in Inaugural Address

Taiwan's freshly sworn-in president, Lai Ching-te, delivered a stern message to China, calling for an end to its military and political threats, as detailed in a report by Reuters. Lai used his inaugural speech as a platform to emphasize the imperative of peace, stressing that China must acknowledge and respect the democratic decisions made by the people of Taiwan.
Lai, characterized as a moderate politician by the Associated Press, is poised to navigate Taiwan's path with a delicate balance, striving to uphold the island's de facto independence while fortifying its defenses against China's persistent efforts to assert control. With tensions between Taiwan and China lingering, Lai's presidency marks a pivotal moment in Taiwan's ongoing struggle to safeguard its autonomy and democratic principles amidst mounting pressures from Beijing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a strategy to involve aircraft from NATO countries bordering Ukraine in repelling Russian missile attacks without triggering direct military involvement
