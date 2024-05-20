Universities in Bulgaria Close Doors in Protest Over Insufficient Funding

In Bulgaria, 44 universities will not open their doors today as a form of protest, despite the government's promise to allocate around 92 million BGN for salary increases in three installments.

The Council of Rectors, quoted by BNT, clarified that the exams scheduled for today will proceed as planned. The protest by higher education institutions is not solely about salary increases. The aim is to push for real measures, commitments, and their implementation. According to the Council of Rectors, the allocated funds are a first step in the right direction, but they are insufficient. The Council has also indicated their readiness for staggered protests.

Trade unions will not participate in today's protest but will monitor the situation to see if the government follows through on its commitment. They remain on alert, ready to act if necessary.