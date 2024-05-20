Universities in Bulgaria Close Doors in Protest Over Insufficient Funding

Society » EDUCATION | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Universities in Bulgaria Close Doors in Protest Over Insufficient Funding Photo: Stella Ivanova

In Bulgaria, 44 universities will not open their doors today as a form of protest, despite the government's promise to allocate around 92 million BGN for salary increases in three installments.

The Council of Rectors, quoted by BNT, clarified that the exams scheduled for today will proceed as planned. The protest by higher education institutions is not solely about salary increases. The aim is to push for real measures, commitments, and their implementation. According to the Council of Rectors, the allocated funds are a first step in the right direction, but they are insufficient. The Council has also indicated their readiness for staggered protests.

Trade unions will not participate in today's protest but will monitor the situation to see if the government follows through on its commitment. They remain on alert, ready to act if necessary.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: universities, protest, Council, government

Related Articles:

Sofia Taxi Drivers Launch Indefinite Protest Over Parking Issues

The National Taxi Trade Union has initiated an indefinite protest in Sofia, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the current state of taxi parking provisions in the city

Society | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:35

Higher Education Crisis: Bulgarian Universities Shut Doors in Protest

All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law

Society » Education | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Tensions Boil Over: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Spark Arrests at Top US Colleges

Tensions flare across America's prestigious university campuses as pro-Palestinian demonstrations intensify, sparking clashes with authorities and raising concerns about campus safety and freedom of expression

World | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:51

Thousands Rally in Israel, Calling for Netanyahu's Resignation and Action on Gaza Hostages

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in a mass demonstration last night, demanding new elections and urging the government to take decisive action to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza

World | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 10:00

Ex-Economy Minister: Bulgaria Unlikely to Enter Eurozone in Early 2025

In a recent interview on Nova TV, former Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov expressed skepticism regarding Bulgaria's prospects of entering the Eurozone at the outset of 2025

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 12:15

Banking and Government Leaders Rally for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry

Amidst discussions about Bulgaria's journey towards joining the Eurozone, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Petar Chobanov, highlighted the robustness of Bulgaria's banking system, stating it aligns closely with Eurozone standards

Business » Finance | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships

Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies

Society » Education | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 16:05

Higher Education Crisis: Bulgarian Universities Shut Doors in Protest

All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law

Society » Education | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Bulgaria Celebrates Two Spelling Bee Champions!

Bulgaria has crowned not one, but two Spelling Bee champions this year

Society » Education | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

12-Year-Old Bulgarian Kaloyan Geshev Achieves Triple Champion Status in Mental Calculation

Seventh-grader Kaloyan Geshev from Sofia's 125 SU "Boyan Penev" school has once again showcased his remarkable talent in speed calculation, clinching the title of three-time champion in mental math

Society » Education | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 09:36

Toyota Partners with Bulgarian INSAIT to Develop Next-Gen AI Robot

Japanese industrial giant Toyota is providing financial support to research conducted at the Sofia-based Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), focusing on the realms of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)

Society » Education | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26

Bulgaria's INSAIT Receives Global Attention: Students Selected from 56 Countries for Prestigious Internships

The Bulgarian Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology (INSAIT), affiliated with Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, has garnered international acclaim as university students from 56 countries

Society » Education | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 14:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria