Sofia Taxi Drivers Launch Indefinite Protest Over Parking Issues

Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal
Boyko Borissov and Yordanka Fandakova have been summoned to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council (MMC) on May 23
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is planning to introduce video surveillance on its trains
Scarlett Johansson has expressed her concerns about the voice used in OpenAI's ChatGPT
At the Cannes Film Festival, a biographical movie featuring Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, titled "The Intern," made its debut
Canadian actress of Bulgarian origin, Nina Dobrev, revealed on Instagram that she was involved in a serious accident with an electric moped.
Bulgarians honor Saints Constantine and Helena, who are venerated as the Equals of the Apostles
Bulgarian archaeologists made remarkable discoveries during excavations at the future bus station site in Sozopol after completing the initial phase of research
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU