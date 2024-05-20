Sofia Taxi Drivers Launch Indefinite Protest Over Parking Issues

The National Taxi Trade Union has initiated an indefinite protest in Sofia, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the current state of taxi parking provisions in the city.

Taxi drivers plan to demonstrate their displeasure at all 131 locations designated by the municipality for taxi parking in the capital. The union decided to commence these indefinite protest actions after Sofia’s Mayor Vasil Terziev failed to respond to their repeated requests for a meeting. The situation escalated significantly after the new traffic organization on Vitosha Blvd. resulted in the removal of a crucial taxi stand.

The taxi industry has raised concerns, stating that a total of 22 taxi stands have already been removed from the "center" and "first" zones in the capital, all without any prior debate or consultation. This has caused significant inconvenience for both drivers and passengers, further aggravating the taxi community.

Their demands are straightforward yet pressing. They are advocating for the creation of more parking spaces specifically designated for taxis, which they believe is essential to maintaining efficient service and reducing congestion. Additionally, they are calling for the establishment of a consistent line of communication between the taxi industry and the Center for Urban Mobility. This communication is crucial to address issues related to the repatriation of cars that park illegally in spaces reserved for taxis, ensuring that these spots remain available for their intended use.

Context: