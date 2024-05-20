Iran Mourns Loss of President Raisi and Top Officials in Helicopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has died in a helicopter crash, along with his foreign minister, local media reported, as quoted by Reuters. The vice president of the Islamic Republic, Mohsen Mansouri, confirmed the news on the social network "X".

Reports from Iranian media mentioned an incident involving Raisi's helicopter group during a trip. Initial information indicated that one of the helicopters made a hard landing in East Azerbaijan province.

"President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and all passengers on board the helicopter died in the crash," an anonymous Iranian official told Reuters. State television stated that the helicopter crashed into a mountain peak, but no official cause of the crash has been released.

The state news agency IRNA clarified that Raisi was traveling in an American-made Bell 212 helicopter. Raisi, aged 63, was elected president in 2021 and had enforced stricter morality laws since his election. His tenure was marked by a severe crackdown on anti-government protests and intense nuclear negotiations with world powers, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reassured the nation that there would be no major disruptions in state affairs. Khamenei, aged 85 and Raisi's mentor, holds the ultimate authority over foreign policy and significant issues. Raisi had been considered a strong candidate to succeed Khamenei.

Following the incident, the country’s constitution dictates that the interim president will be the first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, who is 68 and also closely aligned with Khamenei.

The bodies and remains of those that were inside the helicopter have been sent to the city of Tabriz, and the search operation has been completed, a Red Crescent representative said.