Search Underway After Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Raisi Crashes
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Diddy's Apology: Too Little, Too Late?
Sean "Diddy" Combs has spoken out after a disturbing video surfaced of him assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 54-year-old rapper apologized, admitting that he hit "rock bottom" but offered no excuses for
Russian Army Captures Key Village in Luhansk Region
The village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has reportedly been seized by the Russian army
BREAKING: ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant!
The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, has made a significant move by issuing an arrest warrant for two prominent Israeli figures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Ukraine Claims Possible Destruction of Russia's Last Missile Carrier in Crimea
Dmytro Penteleychuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center for Southern Ukraine's Defense Forces, suggested that the Russian occupiers might have lost their last cruise missile carrier in Crimea
Iran Declares National Mourning, Appoints Acting President Amid Crisis
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that First Vice President Mohammad Mohbar will temporarily assume the country's executive leadership, as stipulated by the constitution
Anger Over EU's Gesture of Solidarity with Iran Following Raisi's Death
Condolences and an offer of assistance from the EU to locate the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have stirred widespread anger