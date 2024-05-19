Survey Before the Elections in Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 27.5%, "Revival" in Second Place

A survey conducted by the Mediana agency indicates that if elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would secure the top position with a significant lead over other parties, garnering 27.5% of the votes from those who plan to participate.

"Revival" would come in second with 15.7%.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) would place fourth with 13.7%, following the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) at 14.2%.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 9% and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 6.2% are expected to secure their presence in the next parliament.

Additionally, three other formations—"Blue Bulgaria," "Levitsa," and "Solidary Bulgaria"—maintain strong chances of entering parliament.

The agency anticipates low voter turnout, estimating that between 2.5 and 2.7 million voters will participate in the elections.

Mediana clarifies that these results are not a forecast but reflect the current socio-political attitudes in Bulgaria three weeks before the elections.

*The survey was conducted in the period - May 12-18, 2024 with 978 people (18+ years) through a direct standardized interview and is representative of the adult population of the country. The study is a research project of the MEDIANA agency and was realized with its own funds.